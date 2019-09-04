It appears the Dallas Cowboys have reached a deal with Ezekiel Elliott.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys are giving Elliott a six-year, $90 million contract extension, which includes $50 million guaranteed.

🍽

The deal is the largest in league history for a running back, beating the four-year, $60 million deal signed by Todd Gurley with the Los Angeles Rams last summer. Gurley's deal included $45 million guaranteed.

The extension will take Elliott through the 2026 NFL season.

Breaking: The Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to a 6-year, $90 million contract extension with $50 million guaranteed.

The 24-year-old has been holding out from the team while seeking his extension with two years remaining on his rookie deal, but flew back to Dallas on Tuesday from Mexico as the two sides became closer to an agreement. The Cowboys host the New York Giants in their first game of the season on Sunday.

A native of Alton, IL, Elliott is heading into fourth NFL season out of Ohio State.

Taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott won a rushing title in his first pro season, posting 1,631 yards on 322 carries.

Last season, he appeared in 15 contest rushing for 1,434 yards on 304 carries and six touchdowns. He added 567 yards receiving and another three touchdowns.

His 4,048 rushing yards are the most by any back over the past three seasons.