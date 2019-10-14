The Dallas Cowboys won't be making a change at their coach position this week, according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

A #Cowboys source just now when I posed the question on Jason Garrett’s job security “Too early to jump ship too early to build one too. The thing is you can look up and we’re 13-3 or hell 3-13. Right now it’s premature to take either side.” But adds, “circle back next Monday. “ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 14, 2019

Slater reports that a source in the origination told her it is, "Too early to jump ship too early to build one too. The thing is you can look up and we’re 13-3 or hell 3-13. Right now it’s premature to take either side."

However, she added she was told to “Circle back next Monday."

The report comes on the heels of the Cowboys losing to the New York Jets on Sunday, their third straight.

Despite being 3-3, Dallas still sits tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

Garrett also got an endorsement from Cowboys VP Stephen Jones when he made an appearance on 105.3 The FAN.

"Absolutely not." Jones said when asked if Dallas' head coach was on the hot seat. "This team just needs to get a win under its belt. I still think we can have a great year. I feel good about it. Feel great about Jason and his staff.”