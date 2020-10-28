Report: DAL to release Poe, Worley if no trade

The purge continues for the Dallas Cowboys on defence.

The #Cowboys have informed DT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley they’ll be released if Dallas can’t trade them today, per sources. Big changes continue for Dallas D. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2020

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Cowboys have informed defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley they will be released if Dallas cannot find a trade for them by Wednesday.

The comes less than 24 hours after the Cowboys traded defensive lineman Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.

The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 34.2 points per game this season and are sixth-worst in total yards allowed per game.

Following their lopsided loss to the Washington Football Team, the Cowboys sit at 2-5, third in the NFC East.