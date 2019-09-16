Quarterback Dak Prescott will be without one of his emerging weapons for the next few weeks.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will undergo surgery to trim his meniscus and will miss the next two to four weeks.

Sources: #Cowboys promising WR Michael Gallup is having arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus, knocking him out 2-4 weeks. No structural damage besides the meniscus tear, so the return should be quick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

In his second year out of Colorado State, Gallup has recorded 13 receptions for 226 yards through two games this season.

Gallup hauled in 33 receptions for 507 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Sitting at 2-0 and atop the NFC East, the Cowboys host the winless Miami Dolphins next Sunday.