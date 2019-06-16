Dallas Eakins is the last man standing in the Anaheim Ducks search for a head coach, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

Candidates who interviewed for #NHLDucks head coaching job have been informed they’re out. They believe Dallas Eakins is the last man standing. Formal announcement expected sometime this week. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 16, 2019

Seravalli is also reporting that candidates who interviewed for the head coaching job have been informed they’re out, and that a formal announcement is expected sometime this week.

Eakins has spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Ducks' AHL affiliate the San Diego Gulls. With the Gulls he had a record of 154 - 95 - 23, leading his team to the playoffs three out of the four seasons.

Before his time in San Diego, he was the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers for 113 games before he was fired during the 2014-15 season.

His background also includes four seasons as the head coach of the Toronto Marlies, and two years as an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs.