Dallas Keuchel is finally back in Major League Baseball, according to David O'Brien of the Athletic

#Braves have agreed to terms with left-hander Dallas Keuchel, sources tell The Athletic.

Likely a one-year deal, but working to confirm that. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 7, 2019

Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the 2015 American League Cy Young winner has signed a 1-year deal with the Atlanta Braves worth $13 million.

Keuchel deal is for one year, $13 million. Physical is Friday in Atlanta. First start is scheduled for Saturday in Gwinnett. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) June 7, 2019

Keuchel, 31, spent the duration of his seven-year career with the Houston Astros, winning a World Series in 2017.

He appeared in 34 games last season, going 12-11 with a 3.74 earned run average and WHIP of 1.314 over 204.2 innings pitched.

The native of Tulsa, OK was one of the two high-profile remaining free agents along with closer Craig Kimbrel, who signed with the Chicago Cubs, largely due to the draft pick that would be forfeited by the club who signed the player. As of Monday, the compensation attached to signing Keuchel and Kimbrel was gone with the arrival of the MLB draft.

A two-time All-Star, Keuchel has a career mark of 76-63 with an ERA of 3.66 and WHIP of 1.250 in 1,189.1 IP.