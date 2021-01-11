Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the first nine games of this season following his recovery from a knee injury, is set to make his season debut tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Porzingis torn the meniscus in his right knee in the opening game of Dallas' first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers last season. The injury required him to undergo surgery in the off-season.

The 25-year-old Latvia native is the midst of his fifth season in the NBA. The former all-star joined Dallas after being acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks.

Last July, he re-signed with the Mavericks on a reported five-year, $158 million max contract.

Porzingis has averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his career.