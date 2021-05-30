Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is expected to play in Game 4 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Doncic was downgraded to questionable with a cervical strain ahead of the contest at American Airlines Center.

Dallas star Luka Doncic is expected to play vs. Clippers in Game 4 despite his neck strain, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2021

The 22-year-old started experiencing pain in his neck and down his left arm around halftime of Game 3. He scored 44 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists as his team lost 118-108 in their first home game of the series.

Doncic has averaged 38.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists against the Clippers as the Mavericks currently hold a 2-1 series lead.