Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will no longer participate in any team activities until he receives a "reasonable" contract extension offer from the Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“He’s out,” a source told ESPN. “Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2020

Cook is going into the fourth and final season of his four-year, $6.4 million rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round (No. 41 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Last month, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Cook and the Vikings had productive talks on an extension but added no deal was close.

After two injury-riddled seasons to begin his career, Cook broke out last season coming off a torn ACL, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 619 receiving yards in 2019.

The 24-year-old Florida State product is entering his fourth seasons in the Twin Cities.