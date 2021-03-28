Report: Lillard back, Powell to start vs. Raps

Damian Lillard will return Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo reports.

The star point guard missed Portland's last game with a knee contusion.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (knee contusion) will return today against the Toronto Raptors and Norman Powell will start over Derrick Jones Jr., league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 28, 2021

The 30-year-old has been stellar this season, averaging 30 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, an old face will be in the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers.

Just two days after being traded by the Toronto Raptors, Norman Powell will start over Derrick Jones Jr. for Portland.

Powell, 27, played 35 minutes in his first game with the Trail Blazers, scoring 22 point on 7-13 shooting.

Portland currently sits sixth in the Western Conference with a 27-18 record.