After seeing his team eliminated in the first round Tuesday, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge is seriously considering his future with the franchise, according to ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that Ainge could make a decision to step down from his role with the team.

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge is seriously considering his future with the franchise and could make a decision to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

The Celtics were eliminated from the postseason with a 123-109 loss in Game 5 to the Brooklyn Nets.