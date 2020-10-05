Report: Darren Waller, Raiders teammates fined for attending fundraiser, being seen without masks

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several of his teammates were fined $15,000 for attending a fundraiser hosted by Waller where some were photographed not wearing masks, according to a report from NFL Network.

#Raiders TE Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several teammates were fined $15,000 each for attending Waller’s recent fundraiser, at which some were photographed without masks, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020

More details to come.