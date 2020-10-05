20h ago
Report: Darren Waller, Raiders teammates fined for attending fundraiser, being seen without masks
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several of his teammates were fined $15,000 for attending a fundraiser hosted by Waller where some were photographed not wearing masks, according to a report from NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Gruden addresses Raiders players not following mask guidelines
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several of his teammates were fined $15,000 for attending a fundraiser hosted by Waller where some were photographed not wearing masks, according to a report from NFL Network.
More details to come.