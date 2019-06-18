According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, David Clarkson has submitted his 16-team no-trade list to the Vegas Golden Knights, who will now look into trading his $5.25 million cap hit this week.

Granger adds the move is simply a clerical one to allow the Golden Knights to look into moving the final season of the seven-year deal Clarkson signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.

According to CapFriendly, the Vegas Golden Knights currently have the highest projected cap hit next season with $83.1 million in salary on their roster. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported Tuesday that multiple teams fear the salary cap for next season could come in below $82 million.

Clarkson last played during the 2015-16 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and was traded to the Golden Knights with a first- and second-round pick, along with expansion draft considerations in 2017. The Golden Knights later selected William Karlsson from the Blue Jackets in the expansion draft.

The 35-year-old has spent the past three seasons on long-term injured reserve due to a back injury.