Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox will withdraw from consideration for USA Basketball's FIBA World Cup roster, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Fox is doing so to focus on his goal of helping the Sacramento Kings qualify for the postseason for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

With the 21-year-old withdrawing from tournament consideration head coach Gregg Popovich and his staff will only have one cut to make, as only 13 players remain in consideration for 12 spots.

The announcement is untimely for Team USA, they are scheduled to leave for Australia on Saturday.

In his sophomore season Fox averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 assists per game for the Kings.