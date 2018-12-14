At one moment it looked as if the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies had an interesting deal in place, and then in the blink of an eye, it all came apart.

First came a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that said that Phoenix Suns forward Trevor Ariza was heading over to the Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a deal to acquire Phoenix forward Trevor Ariza, league sources tell ESPN. Teams trying to finalize a multi-team trade tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

As part of a three-team deal nearing completion: Ariza to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre to the Memphis Grizzlies and Austin Rivers and two Grizzlies role players to Suns, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/1EmRCHrjOP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Clarification: MarShon Brooks on his way to Suns, not Dillon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Wojnarowski followed that report up by stating that the Wizards had agreed to send Kelly Oubre to the Grizzlies and Austin Rivers to the Suns, and that Memphis had agreed to send Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks to Phoenix.

The Grizzlies, per Wojnarowski, had also agreed to send a conditional 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 second-rounder to the Wizards.

At this point, the potential deal seemed well on its way to eventually becoming completed, and then a roadblock emerged: Memphis and Phoenix could not agree on which of the two players on the Grizzlies' roster with the Brooks surname that the Suns would receive in the deal.

Deal's suddenly in peril. Memphis and Phoenix didn't communicate directly on trade, using Washington as a conduit in coordinating the 3-team deal, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Grizzlies believe they were trading MarShon, but somehow Suns believed it was Dillon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Memphis, Phoenix finally talked directly -- realized there was confusion on which Brooks was in deal -- and Memphis refuses to include MarShon over Dillon, league source tells ESPN. Grizzlies are out, so Suns/Wizards would need to do a deal directly or find a new 3rd team. https://t.co/YRcCOHJqUO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

The Suns wanted Canadian Dillon Brooks and not MarShon Brooks, according to Wojnarowski, but the Grizzlies refused to part with the Canadian. With Memphis’ strong desire to hold on to Dillon, they eventually pulled themselves out of the deal with the Wizards and Suns.

And once the Grizzlies pulled out, it didn't take very long for the entire thing to get nixed all together.