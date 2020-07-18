Report: Decision regarding whether Jays can play their home games in Toronto to be announced today

The federal government will announce today whether it is okay for the Blue Jays to play their home games in Toronto amid the Covid-19 pandemic, per The CBC’s David Cochrane.

Ottawa is expected to inform the team of its decision on Saturday whether to approve MLB's plan for a 60-game season. — David Cochrane (@CochraneCBC) July 18, 2020

