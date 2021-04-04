Free agent centre DeMarcus Cousins is signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Clippers are signing four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract this week, pending clearance of health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

Cousins was cut loose by the Houston Rockets after 25 games earlier this season. He averaged 9.6 points per game to go along with 7.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes of action.

Cousins has dealt with multiple injuries over the last few seasons after a run of five straight All-Star appearances with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

The 30-year-old has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.