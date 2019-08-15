Uh oh.

Los Angeles Lakers centre DeMarcus Cousins will undergo tests that are expected to confirm a torn ACL according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

DeMarcus Cousins -- a four-time NBA All-Star -- will undergo final tests that are expected to confirm the torn ACL diagnosis, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/L04AgnBG1d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2019

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the court after "bumping knees" with another player.

The injury is the latest in a series of injuries for the Kentucky product. Cousins' 2017-18 season was cut short because of an Achilles tendon tear and he appeared in just 30 regular season games last season while continuing to recover. Once the playoffs rolled around, Cousins suffered a quad injury in the Golden State Warriors' first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers that limited him to just eight games total in the post-season.

Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in July. The move was supposed to re-unite him with centre Anthony Davis, whom he spent a season and a half with in New Orleans, but now it's up in the air as to when Cousins will make it back on the court.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points last season, well off his career average of 21.2 a night.

The 29-year-old is set to enter his 10th NBA season.