Uh oh.

Los Angeles Lakers centre DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a possible knee injury and will undergo further testing Thursday in Los Angeles, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Cousins was reportedly working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the court.

If the injury causes him to miss any significant time, it will be the latest in a series of injuries for the Kentucky product. Cousins' 2017-18 season was cut short because of an Achilles tendon tear and he appeared in just 30 regular season games last season while continuing to recover. Once the playoffs rolled around, Cousins suffered a quad injury in the Golden State Warriors' first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers that limited him to just eight games total in the post-season.

Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in July. The move re-unites him with centre Anthony Davis, whom he spent a season and a half with in New Orleans.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points last season, well off his career average of 21.2 a night.

The 29-year-old is set to enter his 10th NBA season.