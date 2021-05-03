Los Angles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Schroder did not play Sunday against the Toronto Raptors as the Lakers lost 121-114.

The guard is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

After spending five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Schroder was traded to Oklahoma City, where he played two seasons.

He was then traded to the Lakers on November 18, 2020 in a deal that sent Danny Green and Jaden McDaniels back to the Thunder.

The Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets Monday night at 10:00 pm pt / 7:00 pt on TSN4.