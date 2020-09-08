Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller suffered an ankle injury near the end of practice on Tuesday and it is feared that the injury is season-ending, according to multiple sources.

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that Miller injured a tendon in his ankle during the last play of practice on Tuesday. Miller is expected to need surgery that will likely end his 2020 season.

Broncos’ OLB Von Miller injured a tendon in his ankle on the last play of practice today, and he is expected to need surgery that is likely to end his season, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2020

The leg injury that NFL Network said Von Miller suffered is an ankle injury, per source. There’s fear that it’s season ending, per sources. Miller was hurt near the end of practice, what one person called “a freak” injury. Team still evaluating MRI now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2020

Miller, 31, recorded 43 tackles and eight sacks over 15 games with the Broncos in 2019, his ninth year in the NFL.

The product of Texas A&M has spent his entire career in Denver and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times, including the last six years.

Bradley Chubb, the Broncos' first round pick in 2018, is still questionable for the season opening Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Chubb missed most of the 2019 campaign after suffering an ACL tear.