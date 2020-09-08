2h ago
Report: Broncos LB Miller suffers potential season-ending injury
Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller suffered an ankle injury near the end of practice on Tuesday and it is feared that the injury is season-ending, according to multiple sources.
TSN.ca Staff
ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that Miller injured a tendon in his ankle during the last play of practice on Tuesday. Miller is expected to need surgery that will likely end his 2020 season.
Miller, 31, recorded 43 tackles and eight sacks over 15 games with the Broncos in 2019, his ninth year in the NFL.
The product of Texas A&M has spent his entire career in Denver and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times, including the last six years.
Bradley Chubb, the Broncos' first round pick in 2018, is still questionable for the season opening Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Chubb missed most of the 2019 campaign after suffering an ACL tear.