Denver Broncos second-round pick Drew Lock will make his first NFL start today according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite being activated off injured reserve earlier in the week, he wasn't a lock to get the start as Denver waited until Sunday to make their decision between him and Brandon Allen. Schefter adds Lock is expected to be the starter for the rest of the season.

Lock spent the first three months of the season on IR after suffering a thumb injury in a pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19.

Allen started at quarterback the past three weeks for the Broncos and struggled mightily with a completion percentage of 46.4 while Denver went 1-2. For the season, they sit last in the AFC West at 3-8.

Following their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Denver will be back in action next week on the road against the Houston Texans.