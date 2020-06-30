The Denver Nuggets have closed the team's practice facility after a member of the team within the party scheduled to travel to Orlando tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that the facility was closed on Saturday and could open later this week, depending on the results of further testing.

Teams are scheduled to begin arriving in Orlando on July 7, with play slated to resume on July 30.

The Nuggets, who sit third in the Western Conference, will play their first game on Aug. 1 against the Miami Heat.

Wojnarowski also reports that the Brooklyn Nets re-opened their practice facility on Tuesday after it was closed for several days following two players testing positive.

