The Denver Nuggets are promoting long-time NBA veteran and assistant general manager Calvin Booth to general manager, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Nuggets are planning to promote assistant general manager/10-year NBA vet Calvin Booth to general manager under Tim Connelly, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2020

This means he will work under president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, who was in search of a GM ever since losing Arturas Karnisovas to the Chicago Bulls earlier this month.

Booth played in the NBA from the 1999-00 season all the way up until 2008-09, appearing in games for seven different franchises.

As an executive, Booth began his stint with the Nuggets in 2017. The Denver Post reports he was a finalist to run the Minnesota Timberwolves' basketball operations last April, which ultimately went to Gersson Rosas.

The Nuggets sat third in the Western Conference at 43-22 at the time of the NBA's pausing on March 11.