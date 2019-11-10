Detroit Lions quarterback has been ruled out for the team's Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back) is not expected to play against the #Bears. A surprise. He’s listed as questionable. His streak of 136 straight starts is suddenly set to end. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2019

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions QB has fractured bones in his back and now is considered week to week.

Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford has fractured bones in his back, per sources. He now is considered week to week with an injury that one source said could sideline him for "this week or 3 weeks."https://t.co/FBCAluC6Rp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2019

Stafford was listed as questionable with a hip/back injury, this will bring an end to his streak of 136 straight starts.

His streak of 136 consecutive starts in the regular season was the sixth-longest for a QB in NFL history.

In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has thrown for 2499 yards, and 19 touchdowns.

Jeff Driskell is set to start in his place, the last Lions’ QB to start a game other than Stafford was Shaun Hill, in Week 17 of the 2010 season.