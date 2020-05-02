The Detroit Lions are not expected to pick up the fifth-year option for 2017 first-rounder Jarrad Davis, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Davis is now slated to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

The 24-year-old linebacker started 11 games for the Lions last season, finishing with 63 tackles and two sacks.

The Lions selected Davis 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.