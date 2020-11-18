The Detroit Pistons are acquiring the No. 16 pick in tonight's NBA draft as well as veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Houston Rockets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston is trading Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick tonight to Detroit for a future first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. The deal gives the Rockets - a hard-capped team -- the freedom to use their mid-level exception in free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

As compensation in the deal, the Pistons are sending the Rockets the rights to a future first-round pick, according to Wojnarowski. By making this transaction, the Rockets will now have the ability to use their mid-level exception in free agency, Wojnarowski notes.

In addition to reportedly acquiring the No. 16 pick the 2020 draft, the Pistons also have the rights to the No. 7 overall pick.