The Detroit Pistons are acquiring the No. 16 pick in tonight's NBA draft as well as veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Houston Rockets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As compensation in the deal, the Pistons are sending the Rockets the rights to a future first-round pick, according to Wojnarowski. By making this transaction, the Rockets will now have the ability to use their mid-level exception in free agency, Wojnarowski notes.

In addition to reportedly acquiring the No. 16 pick the 2020 draft, the Pistons also have the rights to the No. 7 overall pick.

 