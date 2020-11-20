Stephen A. and Kellerman get heated over the status of the Warriors' dynasty

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with forward Jerami Grant according to ESPN's Adriwn Wojnarowski.

Free agent Jerami Grant has agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Deal negotiated by agent Mike Kneisley. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Charania reports Grant was offered the same deal by the Nuggets but wanted an enhanced offensive role, which he now gets in the Motor City.

The Pistons also struck deals with Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor and Josh Jackson on Friday.

Grant has emerged as a very effective three-and-D player over the past few years and spent last season with the Denver Nuggets. In 71 games, the 26-year-old averaged 12.0 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds and a shooting percentage of 38.9 from beyond the arc.

Prior to his time in the Mile High City, Grant spent parts of three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and parts of three years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grant is the nephew of former Chicago Bulls great Horace Grant and the brother of former New York Knicks and Bulls point guard Jerian Grant.