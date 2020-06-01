Malik Rose will not be the next general manager of the Detroit Pistons.

The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reports the assistant general manager since 2018 has departed the organization to take a position in the NBA's league office.

The Pistons remain in search of a new general manager to work with head executive Ed Stefanski.

Rose, 45, had a 13-year NBA career out of Drexel, appearing in 813 games for the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder and winning two NBA titles.

In 2015, Rose was hired by the Atlanta Hawks as the cub's manager of basketball operations and was promoted two years later to the general manager of the club's G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks. In his sole season with Erie, Rose was named G League Executive of the Year before departing for the Pistons.