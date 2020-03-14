'I feel fine, things are going well': Mitchell in high spirits after coronavirus diagnosis

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for coronavirus.

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday.



Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert, who was the first player to test positive for coronavirus, on Saturday night before recording a career-high 32 points on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Charania reports that Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.

This marks the third positive test for coronavirus in the NBA — and the first franchise besides Gobert’s and Donovan Mitchell’s in Utah. Wood has had a career season and is in line for a strong free-agent contract. https://t.co/ShtooDGFSB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

This is the third positive test for coronavirus in the NBA and the first franchise besides the Utah Jazz's Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.