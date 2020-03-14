1h ago
Report: Pistons' Wood has tested positive for COVID-19
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for coronavirus. Charania reports that Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.
TSN.ca Staff
Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert, who was the first player to test positive for coronavirus, on Saturday night before recording a career-high 32 points on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
This is the third positive test for coronavirus in the NBA and the first franchise besides the Utah Jazz's Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.