A persistent knee injury might end Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin's season prematurely.

ESPN's Chris Haynes reports that the six-time All-Star will see a specialist this week about his left knee and season-ending surgery is a consideration.

Griffin, 30, had offseason surgery on the same knee, but has still been limited to only 18 games this season in which he's averaged 15.5 points on .352 shooting, 4.7 boards and 3.3 assists over 28.4 minutes a night. The Oklahoma product has missed the team's last four games.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers midway through the 2017-2018 season, Griffin has two years and just over $75 million remaining on his current deal with the final year being a player option.

The Pistons (13-24) sit 11th in the Eastern Conference and are 3.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot.

The team is next in action on Tuesday night when it visits the Cleveland Cavaliers.