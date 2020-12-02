All three Ball brothers are under NBA contract.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother, has signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Detroit Pistons.

LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

His eldest brother, Lonzo Ball, plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, while LaMelo Ball, the youngest brother, just signed his rookie deal with the Charlotte Hornets after being taken with the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Charania reports the deal is an Exhibit 10 deal, which is a league-minimum deal that can come with bonuses up to $50,000.

Undrafted out of Chino Hills High School in California, the 22-year-old Ball was attending UCLA, but he and two other teammates were arrested during a preseason trip to China for allegedly stealing items from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou. After six days under hotel surveillance, the trio were allowed to return to the United States. Upon his return, Ball left UCLA.

Ball signed a deal Oklahoma Blue of the G League last March, but the remainder of the season was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic before Ball could get into a game.