Recently released wide receiver Dez Bryant rejected a multiyear deal from the Baltimore Ravens, preferring instead to sign a one-year, prove it deal before entering the market again next year.

The news was first reported by The Doomsday Podcast and confirmed by ESPN.

Bryant hopes to parlay a strong 2018 on a one-year deal into bigger money next season after being released into the free agent market after most teams had already spent their free agent budget.

Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month after eight seasons with the team. The 29-year-old finished last season with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, Bryant has 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

After the Ravens failed to secure Bryant on a multi-year deal, they landed New Orleans Saints restricted free agent receiver Willie Snead with a two-year deal.