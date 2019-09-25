1h ago
Report: Ramsey unlikely to play vs. Broncos
The Jacksonville Jaguars practiced without Jalen Ramsey again on Wednesday and is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The disgruntled cornerback who asked for a following a Week 2 loss called in sick to practice on Monday and ESPN's Adam Schefter calls the situation a "stare-down" between Ramsey and management.
TSN.ca Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars practiced without Jalen Ramsey again on Wednesday and is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
The disgruntled cornerback who asked for a following a Week 2 loss called in sick to practice on Monday and ESPN's Adam Schefter calls the situation a "stare-down" between Ramsey and management.
Earlier on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 24-year-old Ramsey was "a little banged up" and had been receiving treatment for his hamstrings and lower back.
The fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of FSU, Ramsey has played in all three of the Jags' games this season, including last Thursday's 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in which he recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble.
Last week, ESPN'S Josina Anderson reported that six teams had made inquiries into Ramsey's availability: the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.