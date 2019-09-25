The Jacksonville Jaguars practiced without Jalen Ramsey again on Wednesday and is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The disgruntled cornerback who asked for a following a Week 2 loss called in sick to practice on Monday and ESPN's Adam Schefter calls the situation a "stare-down" between Ramsey and management.

With Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey not practicing today due to what the team is reporting as a back injury, it is far-fetched to think he will play Sunday’s game at Denver, per sources. Ramsey and the Jaguars are engaged in a stare-down about a potential trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 24-year-old Ramsey was "a little banged up" and had been receiving treatment for his hamstrings and lower back.

As the practice week ramps up in Jacksonville, #Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to be at the facility today, source said. However, he’s a little banged up, as he’s been receiving treatment for issues related to his lower back and hamstrings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2019

The fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of FSU, Ramsey has played in all three of the Jags' games this season, including last Thursday's 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in which he recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble.

Last week, ESPN'S Josina Anderson reported that six teams had made inquiries into Ramsey's availability: the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.