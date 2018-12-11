The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have discussed a potential trade involving outfielder Yasiel Puig, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

#Dodgers, #Reds have talked multiple times, sources tell The Athletic. Different packages being discussed; Puig in play as well as other LAD outfielders, pitchers. Dodgers want to clear money for other pursuits. Puig projected $11.3M in arb, per @mlbtraderumors, Alex Wood $9M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018

Rosenthal reports that the two teams have talked "several times" and that Puig is in play in addition to other Dodger outfielders. Los Angeles reportedly wants to clear money for other pursuits.

Puig is projected to earn somewhere in the neighbourhood of $11.3 million in arbitration next season according to MLB Trade Rumours.

According to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips, one of the players the Dodgers are considering in a potential Puig deal is Reds AA right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez, who went 9-10 with a 4.35 earned run average with 145 strikeouts and 38 walks in 147 innings pitched last season.

Sources indicate one of the players the #Dodgers are considering in the Puig deal from the #Reds is AA RHP Vladimir Gutierrez who went 9-10 with a 4.35 ERA with 145 Ks and 38 BB in 147IP. https://t.co/hkVQoHNqI6 — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) December 12, 2018

In one variation of this deal, #Dodgers would take back Homer Bailey from #Reds and his remaining $28M commitment as a way of buying prospects. Bailey’s CBT number (average annual salary in multi-year deal) is $17.5M. Deal complex, still in discussion, not close. https://t.co/y3yVs5Rpsf — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

Rosenthal reports that in one variation of the deal, the Dodgers would take back starter Homer Bailey and his remaining $28 million as a way of buying prospects. The deal is still in discussion and is not close to happening as of yet according to Rosenthal.

Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports notes that if a deal does get done with the Reds, Puig will be reunited with former Dodgers hitting coach Turner Ward, who was hired by Cincinnati in November.

Puig has spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers and has a career OPS of .831 in 712 regular season games. He is entering his final year of arbitration and will be eligible for free agency at the end of the season.