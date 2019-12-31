The Adam Gase era is over in Miami after three seasons.

The Dolphins fired their head coach on Monday following their season-ending win loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins finished their season at 7-9, second in the AFC East.

Gase, 40, took over the Dolphins in January of 2016, his first head coaching job after building an impressive resume as one of football’s best young offensive minds with coordinator stints with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears under John Fox.

Gase’s Dolphins tenure got off to a rocky start as the team opened his first season with a 1-4 record, before rebounding to finish the year at 9-2 to earn their first playoff berth in eight years.

But the Dolphins were unable to sustain that early promise, regressing to a 6-10 mark last season and missing the playoffs again this year.

Gase finishes his Dolphins tenure with a record of 24-24/23-25.

The Ypsilanti, MI native might not be out of work for long, though.

Rapoport reports that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is a longtime admirer of Gase and he could emerge as a frontrunner for their vacancy.