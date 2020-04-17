The Miami Dolphins attempted to bring talented quarterback prospect Tua Tagovailoa to Miami the night before the NFL banned all in-person visits due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 13, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that the Alabama product was the first college player the Dolphins attempted to bring to Miami before COVID-19 halted everything in mid-March.

The Dolphins‘ doctors last were able to examine Tua Tagovaiola at the combine, but have not been allowed to have any contact with him, or any prospect, since. https://t.co/0kr7TCbprU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip, a posterior wall fracture as well as a broken nose and concussion while playing in a game against Mississippi State on Nov. 16. Two days later he had surgery in Houston.

Miami was able to examine Tagovailoa at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February, but haven't had any contact with him or any prospect since.

The 22-year-old from Hawaii has played the last three seasons with the Crimson Tide, winning the CFB National Championship in 2018 and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy that same year.

The 2020 NFL Draft runs from April 23 to April 25. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first overall pick while the Dolphins have the fifth.