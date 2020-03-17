Could Bridgewater end up in New England?

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth roughly $50 million, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Saints agree to terms with QB Drew Brees, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth roughly $50M. Never in doubt, but now done. And Brees took less to help the team continue to build. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Rapoport added Brees took less money to help the Saints continue to build their roster.

The 41-year-old Brees has spent the past 14 seasons with the Saints after starting his career with the San Diego Chargers.

Brees was named an All Pro in his first season in New Orleans and led the team to a Super Bowl in 2010. 12 of Brees' 13 Pro Bowl selections came while a member of the Saints.

Brees was limited to 11 games last season due to injury, finishing with 2,979 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.