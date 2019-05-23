Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is out for the rest of the IIHF World Championship after taking a puck directly to the groin during Tuesday's group play finale against Canada.

Tough situation for Team USA as they prepare for a quarter finals matchup against Russia. Both Dylan Larkin and Derek Ryan are out of the tournament with injuries. Jack Hughes expected to play today. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 23, 2019

Despite the fact he won't return in the tournament, Larkin will be fine Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. He was injured in the first period Tuesday after taking a slapshot from Phillipe Myers square in the midsection and was in obvious pain, struggling to get to the bench. Once he finally made it down the tunnel, he did not return the rest of the way.

Larkin was with the team with the U.S. in Bratislava, Slovakia, traveling despite the injury, St. James reports.

In 76 regular season games for the Wings, Larkin had 32 goals and 41 assists.

Meanwhile, forward Derek Ryan is also out for the tournament with an injury he sustained against Canada according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. The U.S. will take on Russia in the quarterfinal Thursday morning.