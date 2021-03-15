Only 20, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland has already become one of Europe's most clinical and prolific strikers.

And if the Norway international moves on this summer, he wants to be paid like one. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reports that Haaland seeks a deal in the neighbourhood of £350,000 a week should he be sold to a European heavyweight during the next transfer window.

While Haaland has a €75 million release clause in his deal that will reportedly go into effect in the summer of 2022 and Dortmund is loath to sell the player, the club's financial realities could force their hand to an early sale. Already hit hard by the pandemic, purse strings could tighten even more should the club fail to qualify for next year's Champions League. With nine matches remaining, Dortmund sit in fifth, two points behind the surprising Eintracht Frankfurt for the final Champions League place. The lack of Champions League income could make the sale of Haaland or one of the club's other young pieces a smart financial play.

Bought from Red Bull Salzburg for €20 million in December of 2019, Haaland has been a one-man wrecking crew in the BVB attack. In two seasons with the club, Haaland has notched 47 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions, including 32 goals in 35 Bundesliga matches.

Should Dortmund decide to sell, there would be no shortage of suitors for the player.

While Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all registered interest in the player, the two Manchester clubs represent intriguing possibilities for Haaland.

With Sergio Aguero out of contract at season's end, the presumptive Premier League champions Manchester City will undoubtedly target Haaland and could have an inside track with Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, having spent three seasons with the club.

But Manchester United also has a link to Haaland. The player had his coming out party as a member of Norwegian side Molde in 2018 that was coached by current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who remains in touch with Haaland.

Dortmund returns to league action on Saturday with a visit to relegation-threatened Koln.