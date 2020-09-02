James Rodriguez appears set for the Premier League.

The BBC's Phil McNulty reports the Colombia attacking midfielder is close to completing a move to Everton with the Toffees hoping to wrap up the signing from Real Madrid by the end of the week in deal believed to be worth more than £20 million.

For the 29-year-old Rodriguez, the move would represent a reunion with former manager Carlo Ancelotti for whom he played under at both Real and Bayern Munich where he was on loan for two seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Now a peripheral figure at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane, Rodriguez made just eight league appearances last season for Real, scoring once. He's been excused from the team's training camp to sort out his future.

A native of Cucuta, Rodriguez joined Real in 2014 from Monaco in a £71 million move after he won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. While Rodriguez was a success in his early days with the club, his influence began to wane and Zidane allowed him to leave on loan at the end of the 2016 season.

Rodriguez scored 15 goals in 67 appearances across all competitions over his two seasons in the Bundesliga before returning to Real last season.

Internationally, Rodriguez has been capped 76 times by Colombia, scoring 22 goals.