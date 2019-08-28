Fresh off his MVP Award in the Big 3 league, former All-Star Joe Johnson could be making a comeback to the NBA.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, Johnson is in Philadelphia and is working out for the 76ers on Thursday.

Ex-NBA guard Joe Johnson is in Philadelphia and is working out for the Sixers tomorrow, a source told @espn @TheUndefeated. The MVP of @thebig3 also is expected to work out for the Clippers, Bucks & Nuggets. Joe Johnson & the Triplets are playing in the Big 3 title game Sunday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) August 28, 2019

Add the Pelicans to that list of interest in Joe Johnson, a source said. Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and VP David Griffin watched Joe Johnson play in the @thebig3 in New Orleans last week. https://t.co/ubMxbwqKfu — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) August 28, 2019

Spears adds the 38-year-old is also expected to work out for the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and team vice-president David Griffin watched Johnson play last week in the Big 3 league, according to Spears, where his team is scheduled to play in the title game on Sunday.

Johnson last appeared in the NBA in the 2017-18 season, where he split 55 games between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. In just under 22 minutes of floor time, Johnson averaged 6.8 points per game on 40.6 per cent shooting.

Nicknamed 'Iso Joe," Johnson began his NBA career in 2001 after being selected No. 10 overall earlier that summer. He is best known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks where he made six All-Star teams and averaged 20.9 points a night from 2006 to 2012. Johnson also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.