Despite being away from the Dallas Cowboys while he holds out for a new contract, Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly in the best shape he's been since his rookie season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Elliott's weight is in low 220s, which is the lightest the running back has been since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2016. Elliott has reportedly been training in Cabo, Mexico, during his time away from the Cowboys.

The 24-year-old Elliott, who has led the NFL in rushing two of his three seasons in the league, has two more years remaining on his rookie deal. In addition to Elliott, the Cowboys also have to weigh between giving new deals to quarterback Dak Prescott and Amari cooper who are both scheduled to be free agents at the end of the 2019 season.