Stroll misses out on podium but progress in qualifying will serve him well

The Canadian Grand Prix has officially been removed from Formula 1's 2020 schedule.

‘’Though it is disappointing and difficult for us to face this conclusion it is a decision we must accept," Canadian Grand Prix president Francois Dumontier said. "The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, partners, and of our faithful fans are and always will be our top priority.‘’

Earlier Friday, Jon Noble of Motorsport.com reported Formula 1 is set to cancel all races in North and South America this year.

F1 is to abandon attempts to race in the Americas this year - so no USA, Mexico, Brazil nor Canadian GP https://t.co/qJNasU7mMa — Jon Noble (@NobleF1) July 24, 2020

The Canadian Grand Prix, originally scheduled for June 14, had been in trouble of being cancelled this season ever since it was officially postponed in April.

Noble reported the pending decision will be made in part because the COVID-19 situation in the United States and Brazil is among the most concerning, but the decision will also affect the Canadian Grand Prix and Mexican Grand Prix.

In place of the three races on the schedule, F1 is expected to add three more races in Europe. Nurburgring in Germany and Imola in Italy will return to the schedule after lengthy absences, while Portimao in Portugal will host their first F1 Grand Prix.