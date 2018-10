Falcons suffer another blow with Freeman to IR

The Atlanta Falcons will place running back Devonta Freeman on the injured reserve, according to a report from Fox Sports Jay Glazer.

Big loss from Falcons as they are going to place Devonta Freeman on IR today @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 16, 2018

Freeman has only played in two games so far this season, recording 14 carries for 68 yards.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added Freeman will have groin surgery and if all goes well could return towards the end of the season.