It looks like Justin Bour is headed overseas.

According to the Japan Times, the big first baseman has agreed to a deal to join Japan's Hanshin Tigers for the 2020 season.

Bour hit 92 home runs over the course of six big league season but struggled mightily in 52 games with the Los Angeles Angels last season, hitting just .172 with eight home runs.

Bour began his career with the Miami Marlins in 2014 and slashed an impressive .273/.346/.489 combined over his first four seasons. But Bour's production declined quickly and now he finds himself headed to Japan to try and recapture his swing.

The 31-year-old was selected in the ninth round of the MLB Draft.