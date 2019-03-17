The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami has its new starting quarterback. Dolphins reached agreement on a two-year deal with former Buccaneers’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, per source. Fitzpatrick now will join his third AFC East team, having already started for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019

It is a two-year $11 million deal with incentives that could boost the value of the contract to between $17-$20 million, according to Schefter.

Miami is giving its new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick a two-year, $11 million deal with incentives that could boost it to between $17 and $20 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019

Fitzpatrick spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where played in eight games and completed 164 passes for 2,366 yards and 17 touchdowns. He will become the team's starting quarterback after last season's starter, Ryan Tannehill, was traded to the Tennessee Titans.

Fitpatrick joins his third AFC East team after previous stints with the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets