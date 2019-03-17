1h ago
Report: Fitzpatrick agrees to deal with Dolphins
TSN.ca Staff
The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
It is a two-year $11 million deal with incentives that could boost the value of the contract to between $17-$20 million, according to Schefter.
Fitzpatrick spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where played in eight games and completed 164 passes for 2,366 yards and 17 touchdowns. He will become the team's starting quarterback after last season's starter, Ryan Tannehill, was traded to the Tennessee Titans.
Fitpatrick joins his third AFC East team after previous stints with the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets