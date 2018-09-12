The Calgary Flames are bringing in veteran forward Logan Shaw on a professional tryout according to Kristen Anderson of Postmedia.

#Flames bringing in right-handed forward Logan Shaw on a PTO. Formerly of the #Panthers, #Ducks and, most recently, the #Canadiens. Played 180 #NHL games as a third/fourth line guy and will get a nice pre-season audition w/the majority of the team in China. — Kristen Anderson (@KdotAnderson) September 11, 2018

Shaw spent time last season with the Anaheim Ducks before he was claimed off waivers by the Montreal Canadiens in January. In 72 combined games, he had four goals and 10 assists.

In 180 career NHL regular season games, Shaw has 12 goals and 19 assists.

Shaw has also spent time with the Florida Panthers, who drafted him in the third round (No. 76 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.