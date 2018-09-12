1h ago
Report: Flames bring in Logan Shaw on PTO
TSN.ca Staff
The Calgary Flames are bringing in veteran forward Logan Shaw on a professional tryout according to Kristen Anderson of Postmedia.
Shaw spent time last season with the Anaheim Ducks before he was claimed off waivers by the Montreal Canadiens in January. In 72 combined games, he had four goals and 10 assists.
In 180 career NHL regular season games, Shaw has 12 goals and 19 assists.
Shaw has also spent time with the Florida Panthers, who drafted him in the third round (No. 76 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.