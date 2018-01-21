Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles underwent precautionary X-rays on his ribs following the team's win versus the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, a team sources tells ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, who reports that the injury doesn't appear to be serious.

In regards to the status of his injured ribs, Foles told Paolantonio “they were just checking. I’m good. I’m good.”

Eagles’ QB Nick Foles is undergoing precautionary post-game X-rays on his ribs, a team source tells ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, who reports the injury doesn’t appear serious. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2018

After emerging from the X-ray room for another look at his injured ribs moments ago, Eagles’ QB Nick Foles told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio: “They were just checking. I’m good. I’m good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2018

Foles, who took over as Philadelphia's starting QB after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14, threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns against the Vikings on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, six-year veteran has thrown for a total 598 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Eagles' two games this postseason.

The Eagles will play in the Super Bowl for the third time ever in the history of their franchise when they take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday Feb. 4.