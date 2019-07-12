Former No. 1 overall pick Canadian Anthony Bennett has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Houston Rockets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 26-year old forward, who spent last season with the Agua Caliente Clippers, the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers, averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Bennett, who was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013, hasn't appeared in NBA regular season game since the 2016-17 season when he played with the Brooklyn Nets.

Besides the Cavaliers and Nets, the Brampton, Ont., native has also played with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors in his four previous season in the NBA. He holds career averages of 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.